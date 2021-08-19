Annoh-Dompreh Blasts NDC Minority Over Agenda 111 Propaganda

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has rubbished the Minority in Parliament for describing the government’s Agenda 111 initiative as nothing short of a public relations rhetoric to appease angry citizens.

President Akufo-Addo recently cut sod for the commencement of the construction of Agenda 111 hospitals initiative across the country and has been criticized by the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Minority in Parliament claimed the Agenda 111 initiative to build hospitals across the country within 18 months is just a populist tactic to make the country feel that there is the urgency to construct 111 hospitals because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Majority Chief Whip reacting to the Minority’s claim asked them to shut up if they do not have anything reasonable to say.

According to him, the Minority intends to undermine the efforts of the government as they believe the initiative will project the ruling government.

Explaining the agenda behind the initiative, Annoh – Dompreh stated that “Agenda 111 has been a longtime project of the NPP, “we did not just decide to implement such a policy and I think the minority must get their facts right before they criticize. With this project, eminent people were assessed, and at a point in time, they even had to look for land. The government decided to certify validation, so all lands for the projects have been validated”.

He continued that “They did not know we were working behind the scenes in building the fundamentals, land acquisition and allocation of the necessary funding to push the project, now, the project has kick-started and the minority want us to explain things to them but I think it has nothing to do with them, they should just keep quiet and watch how we are governing this country. We are taking the country from the disappointments they took us through during their time”.

According to him, the President appreciates the real essence of health infrastructure to the development of the country, hence the decision not to go through the normal single servant process who could delay the project.

He added the government has not breached any law as he strongly believes it is the discretionary powers of the President and is optimistic Ghanaians understand.

Revealing the secret behind the Agenda 111 projects, he said, “It has come as a surprise to them, they never thought of it and it has happened so they should just give us a break”

“I do not know the exact transparency the NDC are clamouring for, because if we talk about a transparent government then it is that of President Akufo-Addo having appointed an opposition member of parliament as the Special Prosecutor. If the government has something to hide, it would not have done that”.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh further expressed optimism about achieving their target with regards to the policy and affirmed it will create jobs and expand the local economy in the districts involved, saying it will be the talk of the town when done.

BY Daniel Bampoe