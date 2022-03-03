Annoh-Dompreh Chases PIAC Over False Report

Nsawam/Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has clarified the controversial issues surrounding the PIAC report on a market that was supposed to have been constructed at Otu-Kwadjo in his constituency.

He also demanded an immediate apology from the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) to the government, himself, and the residents of the area for an inaccurate PIAC report on the market.

The PIAC in its report said no market has been constructed at Otu-Kwadjo though an amount of GHC920,354 has been paid for the project.

However, Frank Annoh-Dompreh speaking on the issue said he suggested three places namely Nsumia, Nsawam, and Otu-Kwadjo to the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives for the construction of the market.

The Majority Chief Whip explained that the market, made up of two sheds of 48 cubicles (24 cubicles for each shed) was constructed at Kojo Electoral Area at Nsawam since there were challenges, he proposed sites at Nsumia and Ojo, hence the report issued by PIAC that money has been paid for a nonexistent market is false and mischievous, and that the demand for an unqualified apology by PIAC.

BY Daniel Bampoe