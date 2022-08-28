Annoh-Dompreh Grabs Top Pan African Parliament Post

Frank Annoh-Dompreh and Fortune Charumbire, the President of the Pan African Parliament.

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has been appointed Leader of All Special Delegation of President’s Office across Africa by Fortune Charumbire, the President of the Pan African Parliament.

He has been given the mandate to lead the President’s Delegation to Special Missions.

He will lead the President’s Delegation to an upcoming event in Egypt, and also will lead the next delegation of the President to Senegal next month.

The Majority Chief Whip was honored by the new ‘Role’ assigned to him due to the confidence imposed on him by the New Pan-African Parliament President.

In a tweet on his official handle, Annoh-Dompreh expressed gratitude to His Excellency Fortune Charumbire, the President of the Pan African Parliament for honoring him with such official duties.

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) two months ago held a successful election which saw the Zimbabwean Member of Parliament (MP), Fortune Charumbira, winning the one-horse race to become the President of the continent’s legislative assembly.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who represented the Western African bloc, led the five-member ad hoc Election Committee of the PAP to supervise the election.

Already, Frank Annoh Dompreh is the Chairman of the Permanent Committee of Rural Economy, Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environment of the Pan – African Parliament.

Before the elections, Annoh-Dompreh, calls for calm following a row that ensued during the election of leadership for the continental body.

Tensions were high during the fourth ordinary session of the Fifth Parliament of the Pan African Parliament held in Johannesburg, South Africa, where the Parliamentarians were infuriated by an announcement in the House that the elections would be postponed because a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.

Commenting on the chaos created on the floor of the House, Frank Annoh-Dompreh said the behavior of his colleagues was unbecoming of them and called for reason to prevail.

At the extraordinary sitting meeting held in Johannesburg, when speaking on the Performance of the African Union Commission, Frank Annoh-Dompreh calls for more efforts from that unit if they are to achieve agenda 2063.

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) was set up to ensure the full participation of African peoples in the economic development and integration of the continent.

The PAP is intended as a platform for people from all African states to be involved in discussions and decision-making on the problems and challenges facing the continent. The Parliament sits in Midrand, South Africa.

