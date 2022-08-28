My Husband Has Promised Never To Let Go- Mercy Johnson

Mercy and her family

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has been celebrating her husband Prince Okojie for standing by her side in the last 11 years of their marriage.

According to her, he has promised to never let go off the bond they share.

The two love birds marked 11years of marriage on Friday, August 26, thanking God for how far He has brought them.

The couple took to their respective social media platforms to share their family photos, accompanied by praises and warms of adoration for each other.

Mercy Johnson wrote, “Chapter 11…..@princeodiokojie held my hands and promised never to let it go….we still fresh like yesterday.” She also made several other posts indicating that she goes anywhere without the person of her beloved husband.

Prince Okojie also wrote, “Today…11 years ago!!! This can only be God. Thanking God for his Mercies, Provisions and Protections. HAPPY TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY TO US. ❤️💯.” He promised to be there for his wife and family forever.

Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie tied the knot in August 2011.

Their traditional wedding was held on August 26 that year and subsequently had two other events including their wedding on the 27th and 28th.

The couple share four kids. They welcomed their fourth child in May 2020.