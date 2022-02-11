Anomabo Fisheries College To Admit Students

Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson has said her ministry is working with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to operationalise the Anomabo Fisheries College and admit students for the 2022/2023 academic year.

According to her, the civil works on critical components such as administration, laboratory blocks are completed, whilst classroom and hostel blocks are at 90 per cent completion.

Answering questions on the floor of Parliament, the minister indicated that the construction of an internal and access road from the Nsanfo Junction (Accra-Cape Coast Highway) was ongoing.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh had asked the minister when the Anomabo Fisheries College would be made functional and operative.

Mrs. Koomson stated that the ministry had also initiated the necessary activities towards the furnishing of the blocks, as well as equipping of the laboratory.

“This year, the ministry will start the construction of the principal and staff bungalows. The ministry is working with the University of Cape Coast to operationalise the institution and admit students for the 2022/2023 academic year,” she stressed.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House