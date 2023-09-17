Another Body Found In Ada Fishing Disaster

In the ongoing search for missing Ada fishermen, another body has been found, bringing the total death toll to two.

A 19-year-old Joseph Badu’s body was discovered in a decomposed state in Anloga, Volta Region on Saturday afternoon.

The search and rescue mission, launched by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Ghana Navy, has so far rescued 15 individuals from the capsized fishing boats, with two still missing.

The accident occurred when the fishermen were navigating into the Volta River, and seven individuals remain unaccounted for.

The families of the missing individuals are anxiously awaiting updates on the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Local authorities are urging fishermen to prioritize their safety while navigating unpredictable currents and weather conditions.

The search and rescue mission remains ongoing, and officials are determined to locate and rescue the missing fishermen.

By Vincent Kubi