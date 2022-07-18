Another Fatal Gunshot In Nkoranza

The late Samuel Adu Gyamfi

A 23-year-old SHS graduate, Samuel Adu Gyamfi, has been shot dead at Nkoranza following a chieftaincy dispute.

The late Gyamfi, met his untimely death when the suspect, Yaw Adjei, who doubles as the ‘So Me Sisihene’ of the Nkoranza Traditional Area, allegedly shot him in the chest during a confrontation at Sessiman, a suburb of Nkoranza.

The sad incident occurred at about 4:30pm in the presence of a crowd, leading to the arrest and detention of the suspect by the police.

Eyewitnesses, narrating the events that led to the death of Gyamfi, said Nana Ntoa Bosomfuor, the custodian of the Ntoa deity, invited the chiefs of Timiabu, a village near Nkoranza to fix the date for the celebration of the annual Fokuo festival of the people of Sessiman.

After the deliberation at the Bosomfuor’s palace, they said a youth group opposed to the Timiabuhene confronted Yaw Adjei whom they accused of being an impediment to their opposition of the Timiabuhene.

The eyewitnesses said in the course of the confrontation, Yaw Adjei opened the boot of his car, brought out a pump action gun and shot the late Gyamfi in the chest, killing him instantly.

He, then, handed over the gun to his nephew, Kofi Elijah, who bolted with the gun.

The police have arrested the said Kofi Elijah and retrieved the gun.

It would be recalled that after the police shooting incident, which led to the death of one person and wounded five others, the IGP, Dr. Akuffo Dampare, went to Nkoranza to meet the bereaved family and the youth, where he promised to investigate the matter.

He then ordered for the transfer of all the police officers at Nkoranza and other towns within the municipality. However, no further action has been taken since.

DAILY GUIDE has learnt that the youth of Nkoranza are secretly planning to hit the streets again.

FROM Eric Bawah, Nkoranza