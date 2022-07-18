Amma Busia Congratulates NPP

Madam Amma Busia

“It was an electoral contest in which the New Patriotic Party (NPP) triumphed,” were the words of Madam Amma Busia, an elder of the party following last Saturday’s internal elections of the political grouping in Accra.

The former Council of State member, who continues to render varied services to the NPP, was jubilant after the elections as she told DAILY GUIDE “both the winners and losers are needed and must gird their loins for the task of retaining power and breaking the 8. I am excited about the renewed energy in the party, a clear manifestation of the spirit of this great political grouping.”

The organisational prowess exhibited by the party during the congress, she said “was palpable and has earned for us more feathers on our cap.”

For those who won let them extend hands of friendship to their colleagues who could not make it, she said.

All those who contested, won or lost, all belong to the same party with a common vision of retaining power to serve this beautiful country, she added.

The former Council of State member, who is also a sister of the late Dr. K.A. Busia, has mentored many politicians who are actively in various facets of the country politics.

She continues to render counseling to party supporters and officials; her varied experience playing a vital role in this direction.

“I will continue to offer support for the betterment of this great party whose mammoth record is enviable,” she stated.

She was once honoured as one of the most inspiring women in Ghanaian politics.

By A.R. Gomda