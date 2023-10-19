Anti-Galamsey Taskforce Commander Cheats Death

The Commander of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners Task Force, Patrick Don-Chebe escaped death by the whiskers after surviving gunshots by galamsey operators during their routine patrol activities to clamp down on illegal miners.

The incident occurred at Ankaase, a community in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region, on Wednesday morning.

The victim who is battling for his life at the 37 Military Hospital was on his daily routine, inspecting the mining community when he chanced on the illegal miners busily digging some pits and raising alarm.

He was shot in his abdomen instantly when the illegal miners who were armed at the concession site spotted him.

He reported the gunshot wounds in his left abdomen and was rushed by his team to the Kyebi Government Hospital for treatment.

But his condition became worse and was referred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Wednesday evening.

The illegal miners after committing the heinous crime reportedly fled from the scene leaving their tools behind.

Meanwhile, Patrick Don-Chebe is currently receiving treatment as the matter has since been reported to the Kyebi Police Command to commence an investigation into it.

-BY Daniel Bampoe