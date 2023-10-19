Look Sharp, Vote Against Bitter And Angry Candidates – Samira Charges NPP Delegates

Samira Bawumia

The second lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, is urging delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote against candidates who are pushing the party towards opposition.

Speaking to a group of party faithful in the Amansie East of the Ashanti Region to thank them for supporting her husband, Mrs Bawumia cautioned them of the consequences of losing power and urged them to remain united and focused on retaining power in the 2024 election.

“The election we are heading towards is one that is consequential for the party, so we do not want to make a mistake, we need to show a united front, so all of us should stand in a direction where we can get the power,” the Second Lady admonished.

Mrs Bawumia expressed her concerns about the candidates who are campaigning with bitterness and anger, urging party members to be cautious and not follow their lead.

She questioned whether going into opposition would benefit anyone, including those who campaign for such a move.

“And those going around campaigning with bitterness and anger, claiming we should go into opposition, do we support that?

“He is saying they have taken you for a fool and you haven’t gotten benefits, but let me ask you? If you go into opposition would you get anything? If you go into opposition, do you have a minister that you can go to and ask for something? If you go into opposition, do you have a DCE that you can ask something?”

Mrs. Bawumia suggested that these candidates appeared content, implying that they and their families are satisfied, while the rest of the party faithful would bear the brunt of opposition.

“Maybe this person is satisfied, the wife is satisfied, his children are all satisfied, and he doesn’t care about NPP going OPPOSITION. When he drags us into opposition, he is okay so we have to look sharp? Or is that not so? We should look sharp.”

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is contesting for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders, including Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP for Mampong, Francis-Addai-Nimoh.

The party faithful must remain cautious and stand united behind the candidate they believe can retain power in the 2024 elections, warned Samira Bawumia.

By Vincent Kubi