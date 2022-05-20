Armstrong Essah Eyes C/R NPP Scribe Post

DIRECTOR of Corporate Affairs for the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS), Armstrong Essah has submitted his forms to contest for the position of the Central Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the forthcoming 2022 regional elections.

The NPP stalwart, who is widely known among the rank and file of the party in the Central Region and beyond on Monday stormed the Regional office of the party in the company of a few members of his team where he officially presented all the necessary documents to officials.

Shortly after submitting his forms, Mr. Essah said he considered it “a privilege to have yet another opportunity to humbly submit myself to be considered by the great kingmakers (delegates) of the Central Region for the Regional Secretary position.”

This, he said, he did with a “humble heart” and “an unwavering conviction that there is nothing more politically fulfilling than the honour of serving your party to enhance its administration and put it in great stead to break the eight.”

“I am convinced that the region will consider my vast political experience, years of hard work and contribution, knowledge, skills and vision to endorse me to take up this all important position as the party’s Central Regional Secretary”, he stated.

Explaining his objectives for the step taken, Mr. Essah intimated that: “My goal is to work in tandem with other executives to put in place a fully functional, more effective, all-embracing, transparent and better working administration of the party in the region.

“This drive is a significant conduit for the authority of governance to be renewed in the NPP to continue the transformation agenda. Our legacy stands a high risk of ‘sudden death’ if the authority of governance is not renewed in the NPP.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio