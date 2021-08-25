Arsene Wenger Pops Up At Liverpool Training

Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger dropped by Liverpool‘s training ground to present Jurgen Klopp, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago their trophies from the Best FIFA Men’s awards from 2020 yesterday.

The former Arsenal boss, who now serves as FIFA’s chief of global football development, watched Liverpool’s training session alongside Klopp ahead of their huge match with Chelsea at the weekend after handing out the awards.

Klopp was seen in deep conversation with ex-manager Wenger throughout the session.

Wenger posed for a picture with Klopp and the four other Liverpool winners and was also seen shaking hands with one of his former Arsenal players, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp and Co were chosen for awards at the virtual ceremony back in December last year.

Klopp was named the Best FIFA Men’s Coach for a second year in a row after beating off competition from Marcelo Bielsa and the then Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick.

Liverpool stars Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk and Thiago didn’t win any individual honours but all won places in the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World XI.

Yesterday, Fabinho returned to Liverpool training, having been on compassionate leave due to the death of his father.

The midfielder watched from the sidelines as Liverpool ran out comfortable winners but is now back in contention to play Chelsea.