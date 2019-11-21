Art Talk @ Goethe- Institut

Ghanaian architect Kojo Derban will on Tuesday, November 26 engage artist Nicholas Kowalski in a conversation over his thought-provoking, whimsical and dramatic artworks at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

Kowalski, whose works are currently on display at the Goethe-Institut, has exhibited in several countries in Europe, Africa and the United States. Indeed, his paintings comprise vibrant thoughts stringed together by experiences and transferred onto the emptiness of canvasses.

Titled ‘Synergy’, works on display are characterised by bold and exciting reconstructions of free shapes and forms that overlap and interconnect with circles, splines and distorted triangles filled with dozens of colors in different tones and shades.

His compositions are brought to life by smart use of shades of light, pale tones and dark shadows often depicting both day and night in the same piece. Undeniably, the result is an intense, powerful dynamic and vibrant visual gourmet created from constructed logic and visionary skill.

Goethe-Institut Ghana is supporting the exhibition, which ends on Friday November 29.