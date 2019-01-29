Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage

Asabke Alangdi

Gregory Afoko and Asabke Alangdi, the two men accused of killing Adams Mahama, expressed different sentiments when they made their first appearance at the Accra Central Court together today.

While Alangdi broke down in court and shed tears, Afoko expressed outrage at the turn of events, describing the police and the whole case against him as lies.

“Adams is my sister’s son, why are you people always twisting the story… twisting it always. Ooooh Ghana, it’s a shame,” he said.

Alangdi, made his first appearance in court today after his arrest by the police last Friday in Ivory Coast, while Afoko was in court for the first time after the state filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue with his trial.

The nolle prosequi follows the arrest of Asabke Alangdi in Ivory Coast last Friday.

Alangdi had been at large since the death of Alhaji Mahama on May 2015 at Bolgatanga.

Alhaji Mahama’s death

Alhaji Mahama suffered severe bodily injuries after a substance suspected to be acid was allegedly poured on him in front of his house in Bolgatanga around 11 p.m. on May 20, 2015.

He later died from the injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the two have been provisionally charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The court, presided over by Ms Efua Sackey, remanded them into police custody and adjourned the case to February 12, 2019.

