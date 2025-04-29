Asante Mamponghene Dead

Daasebre Osei Bonsu, the late Asante Mamponghene

DAASEBRE OSEI Bonsu, the Paramount Chief of Asante Mampong Traditional Area, has officially been confirmed dead. He was 86 years old.

His sad demise was officially announced to his overlord, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday.

Until his death, the Asante Mamponghene was the occupant of the Silver Stool, making him the second in command of the Asante Kingdom after Otumfuo.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu, according to reports, visited his ancestors few days ago after a short illness when Otumfuo was outside the country for holidays.

A powerful delegation from Asante Mampong, led by Nana Agyakoma Difie, the Mamponghemaa, announced the late chief’s death to Otumfuo.

The Asantehene, reportedly, upon learning about the unfortunate death of the Mamponghene, was looking very shocked and depressed.

He, however, informed the Asante Mampong Traditional Council delegation to perform the necessary traditional rites and make his death public.

Crucial roles for Asanteman

Known in private life as Saint Oswald Gyimah-Kessie, Daasebre Osei Bonsu was enstooled as Mamponghene in 1996, and he reigned for 29 years.

Prior to ascending the Asante Mampong Stool, he worked as the Registrar of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

During his tenure, he played crucial roles for Asanteman, especially in the National House of Chiefs, where he was an integral member for many years.

Daasebre, who was well vexed in traditional activities, also supported Otumfuo in diverse ways to make his reign as the Asantehene very successful.

Last Public Appearance

Daasebre was last seen in public after some agitated National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in Asante Mampong infamously burnt car tyres on the road to express their displeasure over the alleged appointment of one Esther Dwomoh as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

Without mincing words, the Asante Mamponghene then expressed his disappointment over the weird behaviour of the NDC members, urging them to apologise.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi