Asensu Boakye Spends Valentine With KUGIS

Asenso Boakye with the Students

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye spent the national Chocolate Day which coincided with Valentine’s Day with students of the Kumasi Girls Senior High School (KUGIS) at Abrepo, in the Bantama Constituency.

He reminded them that the ‘Love’ associated with Valentine’s Day is not about romance, as has been misconstrued lately, but represents important core values of compassion, gratitude, honesty, faithfulness and kindness.

He also used the opportunity to encourage them to productively use the internet, but they should be mindful of the possible dangers and negative impact of social media so that it will not ruin their future.