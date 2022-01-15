Ashanti Records 60 Fires In 10 Days

THE ASHANTI Region has recorded over 60 fire outbreaks since the start of the New Year.

Statistics from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the fire outbreaks are from January 1 to 10, 2022.

The recorded fire outbreaks included domestic, bush fires and accident scenes, among others, according to DOIII Peter Addai, the Ashanti Regional PRO of GNFS.

He noted that some lives were lost during the fire outbreaks, but he could not readily give the exact figure.

“Over 60 fire outbreaks have been recorded in the Ashanti Region during the first ten days of the New Year, 2022. It is not only domestic fires, because some of them include bushfires, accident scenes and others,” he said.

DOIII Addai expressed concern about the increasing number of fires, and urged the people to be extra vigilant.

According to him, “the weather is dry, therefore it is easy for fire to start and spread at a lightning speed, so we should all be careful,” adding “we can all play our parts to help reduce the outbreaks and protect lives and property.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi