Ashanti Region Gets Campaign Team For Election 2020

The NPP, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, inaugurated its Ashanti Regional campaign team for the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections.

The campaign team members were sworn into office by the party General Secretary, John Boadu, at a short inaugural ceremony held at the Georgia Hotel in Kumasi.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi heads the regional campaign team, with all the 16 Ashanti Regional Executives of the party as members. Other members of the team are Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare; Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; the Ashanti Regional Minister and his Deputy; CEO for YEA, Justin Kodua; Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Agyemang-Budu and Nana Ama Poku Kufuor, deputy CEO for Exim Bank.

The campaign team also includes Andy Owusu; Nana Agyemang Prempeh; Patricia Apiagyei; Osei Kwame Prempeh; Cecelia Abena Dapaah; Lawyer John Darko; Marilyn Yeboah; Maame Yaa Aboagye; Allen Gyimah; Issah Alhassan Adabuga; Robert Owusu Amankwa; Kwame Owusu Prempeh; Sampson Kwaku Boafo; Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso; Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng; Michael Kofi Boahen; Ing. Maxmillan Kwarteng; William Oppong Bio; Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources; Col. Rtd. Kofi Amissah Mensah; Henry Osei Kwabena; Nana Adwoa Dokua; Georgina Kusi; Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen; and Martina Nyantakyi.

John Boadu implored the members of the team to discharge their mandate diligently in spearheading the party’s campaign in its foremost “political world bank” in order to vindicate the confidence that had been reposed in them by the NPP leadership.

He also disclosed that the regional campaign team, as part of their responsibility, are expected to inaugurate the various constituency campaign teams in the region, whereupon the constituency campaign team will, in turn, inaugurate the electoral area and polling station campaign teams.

Chairman Wontumi, assured the party that the team would work hard to secure an emphatic victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all the 47 parliamentary candidates (PCs) of the NPP in the Ashanti Region.

He disclosed that the Regional Party had launched operation 47/47 Parliamentary Seats in the Region and said, they were on course to achieving exactly that.

He appealed to the members of the party and the Ghanaians in general to continue to repose their confidence in the NPP, which, according to him, is the only party in Ghana that is able to deliver prosperity to the Ghanaian people.