Covid-19: Communications Ministry Deploys Digital Technology To Restore Ghana Normalcy

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Ministry of Communications has announced the deployment of digital technology to ensure safe reopening of Ghana amid the coronavirus.

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, made this known in a statement dated August 18, 2020.

“Digital technology is now being added to the major third leg of our Covid-19 response strategy, signaling our determination to restore every sector to as much normalcy as possible, while maintaining firm grip on the management of the pandemic,” the statement indicated.

“We are leveraging on existing digital infrastructure and applications in addition to novel systems to create a digital shield, under the over-arching policy framework – transforming Covid-19 from crisis to opportunity through technology.”

It added that Government is working to ensure the safe restoration of all sectors of the country as well as the eventual seamless re-opening of regional borders.

“To facilitate this endeavor, Government intends to leverage its digital infrastructure to become a pioneer in implementing the African Union (AU) platform – PanaBios, in addition to the GhCovid19 app which is available on both the App Store and Google Playstore.”

By Melvin Tarlue