Mali’s President Steps Down, Dissolve Parliament

The President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, has resigned following his arrest and detention by rampaging soldiers on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

He has also announced in a televised address from Mali’s capital Bamako that he is dissolving his Government and Parliament.

The move could bring an end to months of protests by Malians and opposition politicians who have been calling for his resignation over allegations of corruption and economic hardship.

During the televised address monitored by DGN Online, Mr Keïta observed that “I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power.”

“If today, certain elements of our armed forces want this to end through their intervention, do I really have a choice?” according to Mr Keïta.

He noted emphatically that “I hold no hatred towards anyone, my love of my country does not allow me to.”

He added “May God save us.”

Mr Keïta and

Prime Minister Boubou Cissé were arrested and taken to a military camp near the capital Bamako, drawing condemnation from regional powers and France.

There had been anger among soldiers about pay and over a continuing conflict with jihadists – as well as widespread discontent with the former president.

Mr Keïta won a second term in elections in 2018.

Since then, there has been anger over corruption, the mismanagement of the economy and the rise of communal violence in areas of the country.

There has been several protests in Mali in recent weeks, culminating into the arrests of the President and the Prime Minister in the mutiny led by Col Malick Diaw – deputy head of the Kati camp – and another commander, Gen Sadio Camara.

