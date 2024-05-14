Newly Appointed NIB Managing Director Clears Air Over Role As Parliamentary Candidate

Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo, the newly appointed Managing Director (MD) of the National Investment Bank (NIB), has dismissed concerns over his dual role as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Manso Nkwanta Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Fokuo’s appointment has sparked controversy and criticism, particularly from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who questions the Bank of Ghana’s decision to approve a Parliamentary Candidate as the Chief Executive (CEO) of a struggling state bank during an election year.

However, in an interview on Joy FM on Monday, Kodua Fokuo emphasized his commitment to his work at NIB, stating that he has never left the office for party work unless it was his leisure time.

“I do my work assiduously… I have no challenge in ensuring that the bank is run properly… There is not a single day that I have been outside the office that I am doing party work… If I will be outside the office that is my leisure time,” Fokuo said.

The newly appointed MD also stressed that he sees no conflict between his roles, stating, “I don’t see any challenge. It doesn’t conflict with my official work at the bank.”

Kodua Fokuo emerged victorious over four other contenders in the NPP’s parliamentary primary for the Manso Nkwanta Constituency.

His appointment as the NIB Managing Director has raised concerns about the potential conflicts of interest that may arise during the upcoming elections.

However, the MD has assured the public that his roles as a Parliamentary Candidate and the head of the state-owned bank will not interfere with each other, as he remains dedicated to the efficient management of NIB.

By Vincent Kubi