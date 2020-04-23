Asmir Begovic, Alphonso Davies Compete Online to Aid Coronavirus Response

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency as part of its Coronavirus (COVID-19) response is organizing a livestream fundraiser with footballers Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) and Asmir Begovic (AC Milan).

Both players with refugee backgrounds have agreed to play Pro Evolution Soccer against each other online, which will be streamed on Twitter on 25th April.



The UNHCR in a press statement said Alphonso’s parents are from Liberia but he was born in a refugee camp in Ghana.

It said the tournament will follow their personal journeys, playing first as their countries of birth (Bosnia vs Ghana, followed by the countries where they first settled as refugees (Germany vs Canada).

The last match will be AC Milan vs Bayern.



By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri