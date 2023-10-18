Assemblies Of God Responds To Spillage Emergency

Rev. Stephen Wengam

THE ASSEMBLIES of God (AG), Ghana, will donate a sum of GH¢20,000 and other relief items to help alleviate the plight of victims affected by the floods occasioned by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong hydropower dams, leadership has announced.

The Volta River Authority (VRA), last week, carried out the second phase of what they described as “controlled spillage” of the two dams which eventually resulted in a massive flooding, affecting parts of the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra regions.

Many residents were forced to evacuate to safe havens as roads, schools, hospitals, houses, among others, have been submerged in flood waters.

The unfortunate incident has sparked prompt humanitarian response from several quarters as government, led by President Akufo-Addo and an inter-ministerial committee, toured the affected areas, commiserating with them while assuring them of government’s unflinching support in these trying times.

In the spirit of solidarity with the affected people, the Assemblies of God, Ghana, is making ready relief items as well as a cash donation of GH¢20,000 to support victims.

Addressing a press conference at its headquarters in Accra yesterday, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam noted that: “We are witnessing a flooding disaster on an epic scale and with devastating consequences in parts of the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra regions as a result of the spillage of huge volumes of water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.”

According to him, “this catastrophe of unprecedented proportions calls for a response of unparalleled urgency.”

He opined however that, government and government agencies alone cannot shoulder the huge burden of bringing the requisite relief and hope to the hopeless victims of the disaster.

“This is the time, therefore, for Ghanaians of all social backgrounds, financial standing, political affiliations, and ethnic extractions to rally to the aid of the suffering fathers, mothers and children. Corporate Ghana and other benevolent bodies must also identify themselves with the humanitarian efforts while counsellors and psychologists do their bit,” he charged.

The learned clergyman expressed the backing of his outfit to calls for the declaration of a state of emergency in the flood-affected areas. This, he explained, would add the necessary legislative and humanitarian weight to measures being undertaken to bring the depressing situation under control.

He also called on other faith-based groups to join in tenacious prayers for divine intervention in the flood disaster, while urging for the rigid application of science and technology in dealing with the risks to human lives and property in the flood-prone areas.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio