Assembly Member Begs NHIS

The Assembly member for Kansaworado Electoral Area in the Western Region, Isaac Hagan has bemoaned the fact that the only health facility in the area does accept National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card for service delivery.

He, has therefore, appealed to the authorities to intervene so that the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound serving the people will accept the NHIS card.

Kansaworado, a farming community and a suburb of Sekondi Takoradi has a population of more than 8,000.

According to the assembly member, the community did not have any health facility until recently when the CHPS compound was provided to serve the community.

He said, however, the unfortunate thing is that the facility do not accept NHIS card and this has made it difficult for the residents to afford the ‘Cash and Cary’s services at the facility.

“I am therefore appealing to the authorities and the government to intervene so that residents who have registered with the NHIS could access health care delivery at the CHPS compound”, he added.

The Assemblyman of the area made the appeal when Aroma Universal Foundation, a Takoradi-based non governmental organization (NGO) organized a free health screening for the residents.

The organization also supplied certain basic drugs with the assistance of health professionals to the people free of charge.

Mr. Hagan thanked NGO for the kind gesture adding ‘Like Oliver Twist, we will ask for more’.

He appealed to the organization to make the free health screening a routine exercise to assist the community.

The Executive Director for Aroma Universal Foundation, Monica Dede Odonkor, advised the people to be mindful of their health and to avoid self medication.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi