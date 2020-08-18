Assemblyman Dies In Motor Accident

A 43-year-old businessman and Assemblyman for Alavanyo Abehenease/Agoxoe Electoral Area in the Hohoe Municipality, Emmanuel Tutu, has died in a motor accident.

The deceased, who was on his way to Hohoe, crashed into a tipper truck and died on the spot.

Assemblyman for Alavanyo Wudidi Electoral Area, David Anku Boateng confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Eyewitnesses said the deceased tried to overtake two trucks when the incident happened.

They said the trucks had produced so much dust that the deceased could not see the second truck and crashed into the back of one of them in an attempt to avoid the dust.

The witnesses said the driver of the truck drove off unaware of the accident.

A friend of the Assemblyman said money retrieved from the accident scene was handed over to the police.

Presiding Member of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, Joseph Chris Dzumador, said a friend confirmed the sad news to him.

The body of the Assemblyman was deposited at the Hohoe morgue.

The deceased, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Coordinator for the same Electoral Area, was survived by a wife and five children.