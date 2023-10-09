Assin Central Delegates Stab Kennedy Agyapong, Declare For Bawumia

By Vincent Kubi

In a surprising turn of events, hundreds of delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region have declared their unwavering support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer in the upcoming National Delegates Conference.

This massive endorsement comes amidst threatening remarks from prominent NPP member and MP for the area, Ken Agyapong, who vowed to cause chaos and disrupt the region if Bawumia emerges victorious.

The delegates, comprised of polling station chairmen and other party executives, cited Dr Bawumia’s impeccable track record and influential role in the successes of the Akufo-Addo-led administration as their reason behind their endorsement.

They firmly believe that his leadership qualities will lead the party to victory in the 2024 General Elections.

Moreover, the delegates expressed optimism in Dr Bawumia’s promise to make substantial appointments from each constituency, a pledge that would directly benefit party members and executives like themselves.

Raphael Acquah, Chairman of Wurakese DA Polling station, stated, “Among the four aspirants for the flagbearer position, the one I think is best fit to win power for the NPP in 2024 is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. This is because if we look at the major achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration, they have become possible because of the support he has enjoyed from Dr Bawumia as his vice…That is why my people and I have met here and have thrown our support fully behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. We are confident that when he wins the primaries, he will definitely win the presidential election in 2024 for the NPP.”

However, the party’s unity has been threatened following Ken Agyapong’s controversial statements, where he issued direct warnings to NPP Regional Chairman, Robert Kutin and Central Regional executives. Agyapong pledged to cause unrest and mayhem if Bawumia emerged as the winner in the upcoming elections.

The vice president beat Mr Agyepong to second position during the super delegates conference compelling him to issue the threat to avoid embarrassment for the second time.

Political observers and community leaders in the Central Region have strongly condemned Agyapong’s remarks, labeling them as highly inappropriate and a violation of democratic principles.

There are concerns that such rhetoric could potentially incite violence or unrest within the region, undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

Calls for action against Agyapong have been voiced, urging local authorities and political parties to address his provocative statements to ensure peace and stability in the Central Region.

As the election season approaches, it is crucial for political leaders to engage in responsible campaigning and reject the use of inflammatory language that could hinder Ghana’s democratic progress.

The upcoming National Delegates Conference on November 4, 2023, will undoubtedly be a decisive moment for the NPP as it determines the future direction of the party.

The eyes of the nation are now on the leaders and authorities as they navigate this challenging situation with the utmost care and ensure a fair and peaceful electoral process.

By Vincent Kubi