IGP Running From Accusers’ Witnesses

In the ongoing investigation into the leaked audio tape allegedly plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, his lawyers have vowed to resist any attempt by the committee to call additional witnesses.

Dr. Dampare, is facing additional accusations as his lawyers resist the parliamentary committee’s intentions to call more witnesses.

Lawyers representing the IGP, led by Kwame Gyan have accused the committee’s chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea of being biased and pursuing their client’s removal.

This comes after, Superintendent George Asare had written a letter to the committee, requesting the presence of crucial witnesses to testify regarding the leaked audio tape that implicates senior police officers in corruption and misconduct.

The witnesses, Lawal Yakubu, Samuel Ofori, and ASP Bawah Abdul Jalil, have been identified as individuals who may shed light on various issues related to the ongoing investigation against the IGP.

A letter from Gratia Law Consult, representing Superintendent Asare, addressed to the Committee and sighted by DGN Online, reveals that the witnesses will testify on notable matters, including the awarding of a contract to Bugri Naabu and alleged kickbacks received by Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

They will also provide information on the process leading to the appointment of Dr. Dampare as IGP, having lobbied senior NPP functionaries to get the post.

The witnesses will also address unauthorized monthly payments made by COP Nketiah Frimpong on behalf of Dr. Dampare to Bugri Naabu, Samuel Ofori, and Boyoo.

These alleged payments have the potential to further damage the integrity of the police force if proven.

To streamline the committee’s proceedings, the witnesses will provide joint statements addressing the aforementioned issues. This collaborative approach aims to ensure a comprehensive and cohesive testimony regarding the alleged corruption and misconduct within the police service.

In addition, ASP Bawah Abdul Jalil is expected to testify on the conversion of the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) and allegations of extra-judicial killings committed by the PID. The investigation seeks to uncover the truth behind the claims of corruption and misconduct within the Ghanaian Police Service.

Following their testimony, cross-examination will take place. Interested parties will then have the opportunity to submit their evidence for consideration.

However, the lawyers of IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare are claiming that the committee has completed its work and are resisting any attempts by the Chairman to bring additional witnesses for testimony. They argue that the Chairman has been making prejudicial comments and behaving as if he is a sole commissioner. The lawyers vow to use all necessary legal means to challenge this behaviour.

When asked about the motivation behind the Chairman’s actions, Lawyer Kwame Gyan, the lead counsel for IGP suggested to Joy Fm that the Chairman has his own agenda and has been granting interviews after the proceedings. The lead counsel expressed concerns about the Chairman’s comments, specifically referring to his statement that “the extended tape which was submitted by Bugri Naabu has been doctored.”

Lawyer Kwame Gyan emphasized their readiness to face the Parliamentary adhoc committee.

He expressed doubts about the fairness of the committee, highlighting that it appears to be the Chairman’s committee. He expressed his eagerness to see how the other committee members would react to their submissions. Kwame Gyan stated that they will not proceed with “kid gloves” in the subsequent proceedings.

The committee is expected to continue its sittings today, conducting them in-camera. The next session is scheduled to run for five days, from Tuesday, October 10 to Saturday, October 15. This closed-door session aims to investigate the authenticity of the leaked audio tape and gather all relevant evidence.

The leaked audio tape allegedly features a conversation between three police officers and a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu. They are allegedly discussing plans to remove the current IGP before the 2024 general elections.

While Bugri Naabu confirmed the tape’s contents, COP George Alex Mensah and Superintedent George Asare denied its accuracy, claiming that it had been edited. COP Mensah argued that the tape had been doctored and did not reflect the original conversation he had with Bugri Naabu.

He further stated that IGP George Akuffo Dampare had political affiliations with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), a claim that IGP Dampare has denied as baseless.

As the investigation continues, all interested parties have appeared before the committee. The focus now turns to the testimony of the witnesses enlisted by retired COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Asare to support their claims about the leaked tape.

The committee’s findings and the evidence submitted by all parties will be thoroughly examined to determine the authenticity and accuracy of the leaked audio tape.

The investigation will determine the authenticity of the leaked audio tape and uncover any alleged corruption and misconduct in the Ghanaian Police Service.

By Vincent Kubi