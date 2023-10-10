Tema ECG Marks Customer Service Week

The Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has marked the October customer service week by going on a float across all the districts under it.

The staff members from all nine districts of the region stepped out of their offices on Friday, October 6th, 2023, with music, walking through principal streets and prominent places in their operational areas.

The aim of the float was to interact with customers and educate them on ECG operations, with particular attention on cashless and the use of the mobile app.

The Electricity Company of Ghana recently launched a cashless drive, encouraging digital payments for transactions, and using their mobile app, Telecom mobile money wallets, and credit cards. The nine districts under the Tema Region of ECG are Tema North, Tema South, Nungua, Ashaiman, Juapong, Krobo, Prampram, and Afienya districts. During the customer service week, the Tema region staff team visited several areas under their jurisdiction.

“The Ada District, for instance, visited Ada Foah, Big Ada, Kasseh, Sege, Aveyime, Battor, and Mepe, while the Juapong District visited Volo, Akwamufie, Asikuma, Anum Boso, and the Juapong Township,” said the ECG Tema Region ORO, Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah.

Ms. Mensah also added that “the Tema metropolis had the ECG staff visiting Communities One to twelve, stopping at various vantage points such as Community One and Nine markets to interact and educate customers on the app and what it means for ECG to go cashless.” ECG Tema.

The Tema North, South, and Nungua District floats were joined by the General Manager for ECG Tema, Ing. Ankomah Emmanuel, who applauded the initiative of his staff members for their commitment to serving customers better and for embracing the cashless initiative.

Ing. Emmanuel expressed his excitement about the customer service week celebration, stating that it was an opportunity for the company to show appreciation to its valued customers. He commended the staff for their dedication and hard work in providing excellent service to customers.

During the floats, the staff distributed flyers with information on the benefits of using the ECG mobile app and cashless transactions. They also engaged with customers, answering their questions and addressing any concerns they had.

The customer response was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their appreciation for the efforts of the ECG staff. Some customers shared their experiences using the mobile app and mentioned how it had made their transactions with ECG easier and more convenient.

In addition to promoting cashless transactions, the floats aimed to raise awareness about the importance of conserving electricity and promoting energy efficiency. The staff distributed educational materials on energy-saving tips and encouraged customers to adopt sustainable practices in their homes and businesses.