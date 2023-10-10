Police Probe ‘Kikibees’ Restaurant’s Owner Murder

The Police have disclosed that they have begun investigations into the death of Bennet Adomah Agyekum, owner of the popular restaurant Kikibees at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

A supposed Girlfriend of the deceased, Yandeh Joof has been picked up by the police to assist with investigations.

The news of his death has shocked the community and many are calling for justice to be served.

The Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and help with the investigation.

Kikibees is a well-known establishment in Madina, with many people flocking to the restaurant for its delicious food and lively atmosphere. Agyekum was a respected member of the community and his death has left many in mourning.

In a brief statement, the Police are assuring the public that they are doing everything in their power to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.

They have asked the public to remain calm and to refrain from taking matters into their own hands.

The incident has sparked a conversation about the safety of business owners and residents in the area.

Many are calling for increased security measures to be put in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

The Police have promised to keep the public informed as the investigation progresses. They are urging anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.

The community has been left in shock and mourning, with many hoping that justice will be served for Agyekum.

By Vincent Kubi