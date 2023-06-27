Assin North By-election Ends, Counting Underway

The much-anticipated by-election to elect a new Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency has come to an end.

Voting started early Tuesday morning and officially ended at 5 p.m.

Heavy security was present in all 99 polling centers to ensure a peaceful and transparent process.

The two main political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had put in their utmost effort to win the parliamentary seat. The NDC retained Gyakye Quayson as their candidate despite facing criminal charges over his 2020 Candidature.

On the other hand, the NPP and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) fielded Charles Opoku and Catherine Enyonam as their respective candidates.

The electorate turned out in large numbers, as reported by the electoral commission officer. The counting process in Assin North is currently ongoing, with various party agents and independent observers present to ensure a smooth and fair outcome.

As counting is ongoing, Ghanaians are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the final results to witness a new chapter in the political history of Assin North.

By Vincent Kubi