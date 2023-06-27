Police Deny NDC Report Of Shooting Into Vehicles During Assin North By-Election

The Ghana Police Service has rubbished report by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that some persons shot into the vehicles of National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi and one other.

According to the police, no person or vehicle has been shot at within the constituency.

This follows claim by the NDC that vehicles of some executives of their party including that of Sammy Gyamfi were shot into by unknown gunmen.

However, the Police said they have reported pockets of incidents, one of which was an alleged incident of an individual shooting into the air but not into a vehicle.

In a statement issued today June 27, 2023, police said it has launched investigation into shooting incident and all recorded pockets of violence.

The Assin North by-election is currently underway and voting has ended in some polling stations across the Constituency as expected.

According to the police, some suspects have been arrested and are currently in custody assisting with investigation.

To ensure the security, law, and order of the remaining period of the election and beyond, adequate Police personnel have been deployed throughout the constituency.

The Police urge all stakeholders to work together with them to ensure a peaceful election as the exercise draws to a close.

It is important for everyone to be committed to the security and safety of everyone involved in the by-election. The Police will continue to update the public on any development.

By Vincent Kubi