Organised Labour Declares Strike July 10

Dr Yaw Baah

In a bid to send a strong signal to the government over the unfair treatment of workers in the country, Organised Labour has declared an indefinite strike starting Monday, July 10, 2023.

The decision of the group was announced at an emergency meeting with union leaders in Accra after several attempts to get the management of SunonAsogli Power (Ghana) Limited to reinstate the three sacked union leaders proved futile.

Trades Union Congress (TUC) Secretary GeneralDr. Anthony Yaw Baah, who made the revelation, said the SunonAsogli Power Ghana was given till June 26, 2023, to settle the matter and call the sacked workers back to work and enter into negotiations with the Ghana Mineworkers Union.

“We are now scaling the thing up to the entire Organised Labour. We are giving them up to 26 of June to get our three guys back to work, and if that doesn’t happen, by the said date they will hear from us,” he said.

Dr. Baah added, “Those who should listen, should listen and not only listen but hear us that we are giving them up to two weeks, that is June 26, to get our three guys back to work and stop all that intimidation going on and allow the union to finish the unionisation.”

“We the public sector workers will act actively because once it starts at the private sector, only God knows where it will end, and we will have to stop it at this time; I will advise the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to take this matter seriously,” he said.

Organised Labour has been calling for the reinstatement of the three leaders since March, but their efforts have so far been in vain.

The TUC, National Labour Commission (NLC) and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations have been involved in talks to get the matter resolved, but to no avail.

Dr. Baah, who is also spokesperson of Organised Labour, urged all public sector workers and driver unions under the TUC not to report to work starting Monday, July 10, as a first step to getting the government to call the management of SunonAsogli Power to order.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri