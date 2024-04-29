I’m On the Same Level As Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido – Rema

Rema

Famous Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, known as Rema, has stirred controversy by suggesting that he is on the same level as Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido are widely acknowledged as the biggest Nigerian/Afrobeat artistes globally, and are collectively known as the ‘Big 3’ in the industry.

Rema is now asserting his place among these giants. In a recent social media post, the ‘Calm Down’ crooner boldly proclaimed, “No more Big 3 there’s now a Big 4.”

His statement has sparked a flurry of reactions, with some agreeing with him while others expressed scepticism.

Despite his significant streaming and chart successes, many argue that Rema needs more years of consistency to solidify his position among the industry’s elites.