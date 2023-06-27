Teachers Petition GNAT Over Police Brutality

Teachers at the St. Bernadette Technical Institute in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality in the Upper East Region have petitioned the regional office of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, (GNAT) over recent police brutalities.

The petition, handed over to the local representative at the school said teachers are worried over the lack of interest on the part of the school management in protecting them.

Some teachers of the school who spoke to the Daily Guide said, the situation, where the school management does not protect nor show any sign of care towards their welfare, coupled with periodic students’ riots and Police brutalities have the tendency to affect teaching and learning at the school.

They said on two occasions, teachers have been manhandled by the police but no steps have been taken for redress.

“Sir, following these two incidents, the teachers are now living in a state of apprehension, not knowing who will be the next victim of these brutal actions by the Ghana Police Service. We are very traumatized by these developments…we are by this letter appealing to your good office to demand justice for our colleague who was brutalized on the May 14, 2023 by the police while carrying out an official assignment, and also facilitate for a legal representation at the court.”

The teachers through their petition also called on the Regional Ghana National Association of Teachers to support the two traumatized teachers to go through counseling.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga