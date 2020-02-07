Atia MA JHS Gets Help

The students and the new furniture

Past students of Koforidua Secondary School (Sec Tech), 1989/90 year group, based in USA have collaborated with Appianyinasehene, Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II, to present classroom furniture to Atia MA Junior High School (JHS) in the Juaben Municipality.

The furniture, numbering 22 sets—worth thousands of Cedis, was in response to the school’s request for furniture support; and it was part of the “yibi ma annual token” initiative by the Koforidua Sec. Tech. 89/90 year group based in US to support the needy.

The Appianyinasehene, also a past student of Koforidua Sec Tech said, “This is our token for Atia MA and we believe it will go a long way in solving your furniture challenge. We will continue to help as and when the need arises.”

