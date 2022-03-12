Ato Arthur Joins CIMAC Board

Dr. Stephen Nana Ato Arthur being decorated by Sam Okudzeto

The Head of the Local Government Service Ing. Dr. Stephen Nana Ato Arthur has been sworn in as a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants-Ghana.

Nana Ato Arthur is also the Regional President for CIAMC-Ghana and doubles as Executive Secretary for Inter Ministerial Coordinating Council (IMCC)

The swearing in took place on Saturday 26 February, 2022 at the Conference Hall of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Okponglo, Accra.

The program was on the theme: “Enhancing Professional Practice through Branding, Ethical Discipline and Network”.

Prior to his election to the National level Dr. Nana Ato Arthur served as President of the Greater Accra Regional Chapter of CIAMC – Ghana.

He is noted for his hardwork, discipline, unmatched knowledge in Public administration and local governance.

The swearing in was carried out by Sam Okudzeto, a Member of the Council of State.

From: Desmond Kodwo Dapaah, Accra