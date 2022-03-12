NDC MP Threatens Deputy Speakers Over SC Verdict

Clement Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa South has disclosed that the minority will not allow deputy speakers of parliament to vote while presiding.

He said despite a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court which enables them to vote, the NDC will not allow them.

“Folks we wait to see who will enter the Chamber of Parliament to restrain us from preventing an attempt by a presiding Deputy Speaker to vote. The Supreme Court doesn’t decide what happens in Parliament, the constitution and our standing orders do.

“We resisted attempts to use all kinds of schemes and plots, including a military invasion of the Chamber of Parliament, to get Rt. Hon. Mike Oquaye, thier preferred, elected in the early hours of January 7th 2020,” he stated in a Facebook post.