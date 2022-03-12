One Killed, 18 Injured In Accra-Kumasi Highway Accident

One person has met his untimely death, as 18 others were seriously injured in an accident that occurred on the Accra-Kumasi Highway near Anyinasin Junction in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred after a Toyota Hiace had a head-on collision with a Kia Rhino truck with registration number Gx 8415-18 on Friday night.

According to reports available to DGN Online, the Toyota Hiace which was traveling from Kasoa to Kumasi allegedly in the course of overtaking at a curved area of the road head-on collision with the Kia Rhino approaching which caused the accident.

The injured victims have since been sent to the Osiem Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital, Kyebi Government Hospital, and Suhum Government Hospital respectively to receive treatment.

While the body of deceased has been deposited at the Kyebi Hospital morgue as Police has initiated investigations into the incident.

– BY Daniel Bampoe