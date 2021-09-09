Atomic Tennis Club Rededicates Courts

Chairman of the Atomic Club, Steiner Wood (2nd L) with ITF referee Yakubu Lea presenting the keys of the court to TGF President Roger Crawford ®

Atomic Tennis Club has rededicated its twin courts at a brief and colourful ceremony in Accra.

The club has invested over GH¢120,000.00 into the renovation of their playing facilities as their contribution to growing tennis in the country.

The facility, owned by the Atomic Hospital, has been adopted by the social club as their home base over the years, and Club Chairman Steiner Wood said he hoped the improved facilities would attract more young people to the sport.

He said until the renovation works, the state of the courts made play both difficult and dangerous.

At a ceremony graced by Tennis Foundation Ghana President Roger Crawford, ITF referee Yakubu Abubakari-Lea, Captain Fiifi Nkansah, Godwin Ayinduah, Isaac Awuku, and Coach Victor Akwetey, Chairman Steiner Wood said, “We have set certain standards to meet the international requirement for the tennis fraternity.

“What we intend to do going forward is to enhance the facility and make sure that we increase our membership and encourage the game internationally.”

He expressed special gratitude to Patron Charles Addoquaye, Paul Minlah, Johnny Osei Wusu and Judge Asante for supporting the renovation works.

Chairman Steiner applauded his executives; Vice Chairman Yaw Agyei Agyepong, Kingsley Sem, Patrick Ampedu, Sammy Yeboah, Albert Yaw Nanor and Captain Fiifi Nkansah for their efforts.