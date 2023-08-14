Attafuah Bolsters Staff Dedication

Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah

In a recent series of visits to National Identification Authority (NIA) regional offices across the country, Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, engaged with staff to bolster their dedication to the National Identification System (NIS) Project.

The tour, which began on June 6, covered 16 regional offices including Ho, Dambai, Tamale, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa, Damongo, Techiman, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Kumasi, Sunyani, Goaso, Sefwi-Wiawso and Accra.

Prof. Attafuah’s interactions with the 16 Regional and 276 District Registration Officers shed light on concerns over conditions of service and the sustainability of the NIS Project.

Addressing the challenges stemming from shortages of blank cards since July 2022 and backlogged card issuances post the 2020 mass registration, Prof. Attafuah reassured the staff about the project’s steadfastness. He announced that government would ensure the availability of blank cards by mid-August 2023, enabling NIA to resume operations at full capacity.

Discussions during the visits delved into ways of improving registration services and revenue streams. Plans include setting up Premium Registration Centres in key cities and towns, and expanding the number of locations for registering foreigners resident in Ghana for over three months under the Foreigner Identification Management System (FIMS) Project.

Another crucial focus was resolving the backlog of card issuance nationwide. Additionally, strategies were outlined for the registration of the outstanding population aged 15 and above.

Prof. Attafuah also clarified the process for registering Ghanaians aged 0-6 years, in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service and the Births and Deaths Registry. For those aged 6-14 years, collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) was detailed.

The visits provided a platform to address disciplinary matters, including the dismissal of 10 staff for various registration offences and misconduct.

Emphasising NIA’s commitment to excellence, the engagements identified new ways to deepen staff dedication and enhance communication within the organisation. Prof. Attafuah highlighted training opportunities covering topics like law, integrity and patriotism, industrial relations, and administrative justice.

The visits have laid a strong foundation for NIA’s ongoing journey to be a cornerstone of Ghana’s national institutions, contributing to the country’s growth and prosperity.