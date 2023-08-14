E/R Minister Endorses Bawumia

Dr Bawumia and his hosts in the Eastern Region

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, has declared his support for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the forthcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) race.

He has also urged the delegates in the Mpreaso Constituency to vote massively for him to become the party’s flagbearer.

According to him, after careful consideration and observation, he believes electing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as their flagbearer is the best strategic decision for the NPP, even though he has a good relationship with the other nine candidates, but Bawumia stands tall among them.

Seth Acheampong, a former Member of Parliament for Mpreaso, said this when the Vice President engaged the NPP delegates in the constituency during a stopover on his campaign tour of the region.

He explained that “since I became the Regional Minister, I have carefully observed that among the other candidates and as the truth stands, Dr. Bawumia is the best person at this moment to lead the party if the NPP wants to break the eight-year political jinx. If we don’t vote for him, even God won’t forgive us”.

The Regional Minister, who is also seeking to become the parliamentary candidate for New Juaben North, explained that with his political experience and understanding of the party’s inner workings, Dr. Bawumia’s unwavering dedication to the NPP, his exceptional personality and experience in governance and politics, he deserves to be elected to lead the party to win the 2024 general elections.

He further praised the Vice President’s dedication to the NPP and his impressive track record by highlighting his contributions to the government’s successes and his commitment to delivering on the party’s promises.

Sharing his thoughts on his own experience of working with Dr. Bawumia, what he thinks of him and the qualities he believes he possesses, Seth Acheampong argued that the Vice President is a strong character and capable of being the standard-bearer for the NPP after President Akufo-Addo.

Since Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced his decision to run for the presidential candidate slot of the NPP, he has been on a tour of Ghana to meet NPP delegates in all 275 constituencies in the country.

The Vice President has so far visited all 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region and all 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

He has also visited all 17 constituencies in the Western Region as well as the 23 in the Central Region.

Dr. Bawumia on Sunday ended his eight-day tour after visiting the 33 constituencies in the Eastern Region.

BY Daniel Bampoe