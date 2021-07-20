Attempted Knife attack against Malian President

There has been a reported attempt to stab the interim President of Mali, Assimi Goita.

He was targeted in an attempted stabbing attack after Eid al-Adha prayers at the Grand Mosque in the capital, Bamako, his office announced in a tweet.

“The attacker was immediately overpowered by security. Investigations are ongoing,” the tweet read on Tuesday

A report by AFP says

Goita was whisked away,

A Malian Government official is believed to have told AFP that Goita was “safe and sound”. The president arrived at the military camp of Kati, outside Bamako, “where security has been reinforced”.

Bamako | 20 juillet 2021 | #Communiqué Tentative d'agression à l'arme blanche contre le Président de la Transition, le Colonel Assimi GOITA à la grande mosquée de Bamako. L'agresseur à été aussitôt maîtrisé par la sécurité rapprochée.

Les investigations sont en cours. — Presidence Mali (@PresidenceMali) July 20, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue