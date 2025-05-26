Augustina Addison Drops 17th Album

Augustina Addison

Renowned gospel musician, Augustina Addison, is set to release her 17th album, ‘W’ayemye Nti’ (The Goodness of God), featuring six tracks today, May 26, 2025, to mark her birthday.

According to her, the album’s journey has been a remarkable one, marked by challenges and triumphs.

In 2020, Addison’s music studio, Doutina Digital Studio (DDS), was destroyed in a fire, resulting in the loss of all equipment and work on the new album.

With the support of her fans and the church community, Addison persevered and has now released ‘W’ayemye Nti’, a testament to the power of faith and determination.

The album’s lead single, ‘W’ayemye Nti’ (The Goodness of God), is a prayer song that emphasises the goodness and love of God.

The album features a Pentecostal prayer, musical rhythm and simple, yet powerful lyrics that make it easy to learn and sing along. Other tracks on the album include ‘Abankesee’ (My Fortress), ‘Ye Me Yie Or So Me Mu’ (Honour Me Lord), ‘Yesu a okum no no’ (The Slain Lamb), ‘Awuradenwunuase’ (The Shadow of Almighty), and ‘Tie me Awurade’ (Hear me Lord).

Addison expressed gratitude to her fans, church leaders, and management team for their unwavering support, adding that she is hopeful of a great reception from the public and her fans.

“I am optimistic that the public will appreciate the song because the album is strong, powerful, and it has what it takes to cause things to happen when prayed with,” she says.

‘W’ayemye Nti’ will be available on all digital platforms and Augustina Addison’s social media handles.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong