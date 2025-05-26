MUSIGA Hosts Indiana University Students

Indiana University delegation in a pose with MUSIGA executives

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) warmly welcomed a delegation from Indiana University’s Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, as part of their 2025 Study Abroad program to Ghana.

The delegation, led by Dr. Nana Abena Amoah-Ramey, engaged in an enriching cultural exchange with MUSIGA, represented by its President, Bessa Simons.

During the visit, the students were introduced to MUSIGA’s pivotal role in promoting Ghanaian music and supporting musicians nationwide.

They received an in-depth briefing on the Union’s ongoing initiatives and the exciting plans underway for MUSIGA’s Golden Jubilee Celebration, marking 50 years of championing Ghana’s rich musical heritage.

A highlight of the interaction was a hands-on workshop on Highlife music, led by renowned musician Smart Nkansah of Sweet Talks fame.

The workshop offered students a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the rhythms, history, and cultural significance of Highlife, Ghana’s iconic musical genre.

This immersive session fostered a deeper appreciation of Ghana’s musical landscape and its global influence.

MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, expressed his delight at the interaction, stating, “We are honoured to host Indiana University’s delegation and share our musical heritage. This partnership underscores the importance of cultural exchange in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion through the universal language of music.”

Dr. Nana Abena Amoah-Ramey highlighted the value of the experience for the students, noting, “This visit has been instrumental in broadening our students’ understanding of African music and culture. MUSIGA’s leadership and the workshop with Smart Nkansah have provided invaluable insights that complement our academic pursuits.”

MUSIGA remains committed to fostering international partnerships that celebrate Ghana’s music and empower future generations of artists and cultural ambassadors.

Indiana University delegation in a pose with MUSIGA executives