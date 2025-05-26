Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Denies Alleged Dada KD’s Suicide Note

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Veteran highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has refuted claims that he confirmed the existence of a suicide note left by fellow musician Dada KD before his passing.

Speaking in an interview with SeanCity TV, Kaakyire addressed widespread reports suggesting he told Okay FM’s Ola Michael that Dada KD had left a suicide note. The claim, first circulated by GHPage TV, stirred speculation and emotional reactions from fans across the country.

“I never said Dada KD left a note in his room,” Kaakyire clarified. “That is false information being spread in my name. The police may have retrieved documents from his room for their investigations, but I have no personal knowledge of any suicide note.”

Expressing his disappointment over the misreporting, Kaakyire emphasised his respect for the late musician and his family. “It’s unfortunate how things can be misquoted or misrepresented in the media. I would never speak carelessly about such a sensitive issue.”

He also called on the media to uphold accuracy and responsibility in their reporting, especially in cases involving death. “We need to be careful with our words and the narratives we push. Lives and reputations are at stake,” he said.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the cause of Dada KD’s death.

Dada KD, born Dada Kwaku Duah, passed away on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the age of 56. He died at the Gbawe SDA Hospital in Accra after a sudden illness. Known for timeless highlife hits like “Fatia Fata Nkrumah,” “Odo Mu Anigye,” and “Tekyere Ma,” he was a celebrated figure in Ghanaian music and won Best Male Vocal Artiste at the 2004 Ghana Music Awards UK.