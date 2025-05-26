Akrobeto Involved In Accident, Escapes Unhurt

Akwasi Boadi

Actor and TV personality, Akwasi Boadi, also known as Akrobeto, was involved in a car accident on Friday near Konongo while travelling to Kumasi.

His Toyota SUV crashed into a heavy-duty truck, which dragged his car for about 30 meters before stopping. The accident left his car badly damaged, but thankfully, Akrobeto and a passenger were not injured.

In a video shared by UTV, Akrobeto thanked God for saving his life and everyone who showed concern. He said doctors checked him at the hospital and confirmed he was completely fine.

“The doctor looked at me and my car and said, ‘Your God is a big God,’” Akrobeto shared.

Despite the scary crash, Akrobeto is safe and doing well.