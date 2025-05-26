NPP Calls For Protection Of Democracy

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned last Friday’s actions by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) at residences of two prominent personalities of the opposition party.

The NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, in a release on the subject called on all Ghanaians and cherishers of democracy to condemn the storming and arrest of a member of the party, Alfred Ababio Kumi, aka Adenta Kumi from his residence.

“NPP condemns in the strongest terms the growing pattern of politically motivated intimidation and harassment of its members,” the release stated.

The NDC government, the party observed, is misusing state security agencies who are directly assaulting members of the NPP, the release continued.

Recalling what happened in the residence of Adenta Kumi on Friday morning, the General Secretary said “at about 7am on Friday, April 23, Alfred Ababio Kumi aka Adenta Kumi, a member of the NPP, Adenta, was arrested by operatives of the NIB wielding AK 47. Six of them wore masks. This is clearly related to the petition for the dissolution of the Justice Torkornoo Committee. Rather than address the petition, the response is the harassment of the whistleblower.”

In a related development, according to the General Secretary, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, aka Chairman Wontumi had NIB operatives descend upon his residence with the intention of arresting and bringing him to Accra.

The operation was related to an earlier invitation extended to him by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to come and assist in an investigation.

He explained that due to a medical situation he was unable to turn up on May 21, but would rather do so on May 26, 2025.

It was surprising therefore when NIB operatives stormed his residence on Friday morning, the General Secretary noted, adding that this is a threat to democracy and designed to weaken opposition voices as well as erode democratic fabric.

“Such actions do not only violate the fundamental rights of Ghanaian citizens but also endanger principles of transparency, justice and equal protection under rule of law,” the General Secretary said.