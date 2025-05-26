Johnson & Johnson, University of Ghana Sign MoU To Combat Mental Health Stigma

Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC in Ghana has announced a strategic collaboration with the University of Ghana aimed at improving access to mental health care for members of the university.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed during a ceremony held in at the New Council Chamber, University of Ghana, representing a significant step forward in tackling mental health challenges faced by the youth.

Ghana currently faces significant challenges in addressing mental health, including a large treatment gap, limited resources, and stigma. A vast majority of individuals with mental health conditions in Ghana do not receive treatment, with estimates suggesting a treatment gap of over 98%. It is estimated that around 21% of adult Ghanaians experience moderate or severe psychological distress at any time.

“Mental health is essential for the strength of our communities, requiring a collaborative approach to overcome barriers to access and ensure equality for all,” said Emmanuel Antwi, Country Manager, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine in Ghana. “For over six decades, Johnson & Johnson has been committed to enhancing the lives of individuals affected by mental illness. Our partnership with the University of Ghana showcases our steadfast dedication to prioritizing mental health in Ghana.

Together, we aim to create inclusive, stigma-free care models and strengthen the capacity to provide essential mental health resources and services.”

Under the terms of the MoU, the collaborative effort will leverage the strengths of both organisations to facilitate the Resilient Minds Future Leaders Programme, designed to raise awareness and reduce stigma associated with mental health disorders. The programme will build capacity among key university stakeholders responsible for the community’s overall mental well-being while promoting a holistic understanding of mental health through preventative measures and early interventions, particularly concerning schizophrenia, ultimately enhancing the health and quality of life for all members of the university. Additionally, the Program will include capacity-building initiatives, providing disease awareness training for staff involved in delivering mental health services.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, highlighted the vital significance of mental health and its possible effects on everyone. She called for a continuous Mental Health Awareness campaign that involves the entire university community throughout the year.