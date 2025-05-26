Ampofo Adjei Joins Amakye Dede In London

Ampofo Adjei

Celebrated Ghanaian highlife music icons, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei (Adom FM/Adom TV fame), is among some selected music stars billed to perform with Amakye Dede in London.

The event will take place at the Dominion Centre in London on June 14, 2025, to commemorate Amakye Dede’s 50 years in the Ghanaian music business.

It is being organised to celebrate Amakye Dede’s 50 year’s achievements in the music scene, entertain his fans, and show appreciation for their support throughout the years.

It will showcase the exceptional talents of Ghana’s most renowned artistes billed to perform at the event, who will captivate the audience with their various highlife songs.

Artistes billed to rock the stage alongside Amakye Dede include Nana Acheampong, KiDi, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, KK Fosu, Lee Doudo, among others.

The event is expected to pull thousands of music lovers to the venue to witness the thrilling performances from Ampofo Adjei, who is the guest artiste.

It will deliver back-to-back performances from arguably the most exciting artistes billed to rock the stage alongside Ampofo Adjei and his band.

Ampofo Adjei has prepared a live performance of his timeless hits that he hopes will delight his devoted fans, who have followed his blossoming career in music over the years.

He is the son of the late legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Akwasi Ampofo Adjei (Mr AAA).

By George Clifford Owusu