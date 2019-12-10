Aviation Minister Demands CSR Projects From Airlines

The Aviation Minister inspecting a guard of honour at the parade

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, has urged airline operators in Ghana to embark on more corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects.

According to the Minister, not much CSR initiatives have been undertaken by airlines operating in the country, a situation he said needed to change for the better.

He said the various airlines should consider embarking on projects such as the provision of boreholes, school blocks, among others in deprived communities nationwide.

The Minister made the call in his keynote address at the 75th International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) flag raising parade and exhibition held in Accra.

The exhibition was held under the theme: ’75 Years Of Connecting The World.’

According to the Minister, the theme for this year reflects the crucial importance of safe, secure and rapid air connectivity to socioeconomic development.

“Indeed, 75 years after the establishment of ICAO, the air transport system makes travel possible for over four billion passengers annually,” he said.

He added that “it supports 65.5 million jobs and generates $2.7 trillion in global GDP, with over 10 million people working within the industry to ensure that 120,000 flights safely carry 12 million passengers daily to their destinations.”

Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ign. Simon Allotey, thanked the airlines and related service providers for providing reliable service to Ghanaians over the decades.

BY Melvin Tarlue & Mary Asieduwaa